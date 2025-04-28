Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a temporary ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has said the ceasefire will run from the morning of 8 May until the 11 May – which coincides with victory celebrations to mark the end of World War Two.

In a statement it said Putin declared the ceasefire “based on humanitarian considerations”.

Ukraine has not yet responded.

A translation of the statement said: “Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example.

The Kremlin announced a similar, 30-hour truce over Easter, but while both sides reported a dip in fighting, they accused each other of hundreds of violations.

Ceasefires have been attempted more than 20 times in Ukraine – all of them failed eventually, and some within minutes of going into effect.

The most recent one, over Easter, was very limited in scope and only resulted in a slight reduction in fighting, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce.

The latest announcement comes during what the US has described as a “very critical” week for Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Washington has been trying to broker a deal between the two sides, but the Donald Trump administration has threatened to pull out if they do not see progress.

Putin is keen to create the impression that Russia is serious about seeking peace – and he is keen for Trump to hear that message given Ukraine has accepted Washington’s proposal for a more lasting 30-day ceasefire.

It comes after the US president expressed annoyance with Russia’s continued attacks on Ukraine.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, and currently controls about 20% Ukraine’s territory, including the southern Crimea peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of people – the vast majority of them soldiers – have been killed or injured on all sides since 2022.