The Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned cyber cafés and middlemen against extorting applicants seeking recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, describing the practice as illegal and exploitative.

The Commission said it had received reports that some operators were charging applicants as much as ₦15,000 — and in some cases more — under the false claim that part of the money was remitted to the PSC and other government authorities.

In a statement, the PSC stressed that the application process for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force is completely free of charge and does not attract any fee at any stage.

Prospective applicants were advised to submit their applications personally through the official portal: www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng, without relying on third parties.

The Commission warned that anyone found extorting or attempting to extort applicants would face the full weight of the law. It urged applicants to report any demand for payment to the nearest police station or via the PSC complaint line 0705 499 2071 (SMS/WhatsApp only).

The PSC reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent, merit-based and accessible recruitment process.