The Police Service Commission has penned a heartfelt tribute, mourning the death of the CSP Matilda Ngbaronye, the Divisional Police Officer, who reportedly died on Friday following an unsuccessful surgery at a private hospital in Lagos.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations, the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu, expressed shock describing the deceased officers as “a committed and hardworking Police Officer who was devoted to the service of the Nigeria Police Force.”

The statement reads, “The Chairman of the Police Service Commission DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni has expressed shock on the sudden death of CSP Matilda Ngbaronye, the Divional Police Officer, DPO, Festac town Division, Lagos. CSP Ngbaronye reportedly succumbed to the cold hands of death on Friday after an unsuccessful surgery at a private hospital in Lagos.”

It added, “The PSC Chairman said the tributes of the late Officer, which he read confirmed that she was a committed and hardworking Police Officer who was devoted to the service of the Nigeria Police Force.

“He expressed his sincere condolences to the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos state Command, the aged mother, and relations.”

“He prayed that God should receive her soul and give her an eternal peaceful rest.

“DIG Argungu said the Commission would continue to work to ensure a good working condition for Police Officers including provision of necessary tools and benefits commensurate with their challenging work load,” the statement concluded.