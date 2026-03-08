The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed a viral online publication alleging that the commission received N5 million payment from each senior police officer to secure promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), describing it as reckless and unfounded. The PSC is a statu...

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed a viral online publication alleging that the commission received N5 million payment from each senior police officer to secure promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), describing it as reckless and unfounded.

The PSC is a statutory body responsible for the appointment, promotion, and discipline of police officers, excluding the Inspector-General of Police.

In a Sunday statement signed by Torty Njoku Kalu, the Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, the commission condemned the report, describing it as an attempt to tarnish its image and the reputation of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the statement, the Commission explained that contrary to the report, the promotion of the senior officers from Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to ACP followed due process and established guidelines of the Commission.

The Commission reaffirmed that the new promotion was conducted with the highest level of transparency and adherence to the Public Service Rules and best practices.

The statement reads, “The Police Service Commission (PSC) has noted with grave concern a publication by Sahara Reporters alleging that senior officers paid ₦5 million each to secure promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). The Commission categorically denies these unfounded allegations in their entirety and describes the report as a reckless attempt to tarnish the image of both the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

“Contrary to the narrative peddled by the online publication, the promotion of the senior officers from Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to ACP followed due process and established guidelines of the Commission. The Police Service Commission, as the statutory body responsible for the appointment, promotion, and discipline of police officers (except the Inspector-General of Police), conducts its affairs with the highest level of transparency and adherence to the Public Service Rules and best practices.”

The statement added, “The reference in the report to the immediate past Inspector-General of Police is mischievous and calculated to lend false credence to a baseless story. The role of the IGP in the promotion process is to forward recommendations based on vacancy and performance, but the final approval rests solely with the Commission as a body. To suggest that the Commission operates a “pay-to-play” system is an insult to the integrity of the Board Members who oversee these exercises.

“We challenge Sahara Reporters to provide verifiable evidence to support their claim of bribery rather than relying on hearsay from ‘insider sources’.”

“The documents referenced, including the internal police wireless message, only confirm that promotions were approved, which is a routine administrative function. They do not substantiate the malicious allegation of financial transactions.”

The PSC urges the public to disregard this misleading report, reaffirming its commitment to merit-based promotions and oversight of the NPF.

The Commission further stated that any officer or member of the public with credible evidence of misconduct is encouraged to petition the Commission directly, rather than feed sensationalist media narratives.

PSC further disclosed that it is considering legal action against Sahara Reporters for defamation and damage to the reputation of the Commission.