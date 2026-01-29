The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the elevation of one (1) DIG, two (2) AIGs and over twenty-six thousand Inspectors following its 3rd Plenary Meeting held today, Thursday, 29th January 2026....

The Commission, under the chairmanship of DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), mni, ratified the promotion of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Funsho Adegboye, to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG).

Furthermore, Commissioners of Police Danjuma Aboki and Dansabo Idi were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG). Their promotions followed a rigorous and merit-based process, including successful written examinations and oral interviews conducted by the Commission.

In a landmark decision reflecting its commitment to career progression, the Commission also approved the promotion of 26,119 Inspectors to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II). This promotion is based on their outstanding performance in the recently concluded Departmental Selection Board Examination.

BRIEF PROFILES OF PROMOTED SENIOR OFFICERS

DIG Funsho Adegboye, mni: Until his elevation, he served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Force Headquarters, Abuja. With a distinguished career spanning decades, DIG Adegboye has served in critical departments including Operations, Training, and Administration. He has held command positions such as Divisional Police Officer, Area Commander in Ijero and Ile-Ife, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations in Ondo State, and Commissioner of Police in Homicide (FCID), Force Intelligence Department (FID), and Edo State Command. His international experience includes service with United Nations Missions in Kosovo, Liberia, Timor, and Somalia.

AIG Danjuma Aboki: The newly promoted officer was, until now, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command.

AIG Dansabo Idi: Prior to his promotion, he served as the Acting AIG in charge of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

His extensive service includes roles as a Divisional Police Officer in several divisions across Kebbi and Kaduna states, Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) in Kebbi, and postings at the Force CID Abuja.

He has also served as Area Commander in Yauri, Owo, Awe, and Kosoboso; Commander of the 63 PMF Ikorodu, Lagos; Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Zone 1, Lagos; Commandant of the Police College, Kaduna; and Commissioner of Police, Investment, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), mni, while congratulating the newly promoted officers, reaffirmed the PSC’s unwavering commitment to transparency, meritocracy, and best practices in all appointment and promotion processes.

He stated, “The Commission is dedicated to recognizing hard work, dedication, and competence. These promotions are a testament to that commitment. I urge all the promoted officers to see their new ranks as a call to greater service, higher responsibility, and redoubled dedication to the safety and security of our nation.”

The Chairman also commended the diligence of the PSC Standing Committee on NPF Matters, led by DIG (Dr.) Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), and other Board Members for their thoroughness and dedication throughout the examination and interview exercises.

The Police Service Commission remains focused on its mandate of overseeing human resource management within the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a professional, efficient, and service-driven institution.