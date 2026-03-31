A fresh wave of protests has reached the Nigerian diplomatic mission in Pretoria, where civic groups and political activists are demonstrating against the alleged coronation of a Nigerian national as a traditional leader in South Africa’s Eastern Cape. According to SABCNews, members of the Progressive Forces of South Africa and…...

A fresh wave of protests has reached the Nigerian diplomatic mission in Pretoria, where civic groups and political activists are demonstrating against the alleged coronation of a Nigerian national as a traditional leader in South Africa’s Eastern Cape.

According to SABCNews, members of the Progressive Forces of South Africa and ActionSA converged outside the Nigerian Embassy Pretoria on Tuesday, voicing opposition to the installation of the ‘Igwe Ndigbo Na East London.’

The protest follows violent unrest in parts of the Eastern Cape on Monday, where demonstrators reportedly set ablaze vehicles and buildings linked to foreign nationals, rejecting what they described as the imposition of a ‘Nigerian king’ within local traditional structures.

Óne of the protesting groups, ActionSA, condemned the development, describing the coronation as a breach of provincial sovereignty and constitutional norms.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has advised Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm as the Nigeria High Commission in South Africa is looking into allegations of violence meted out on some Nigerians celebrating a cultural festival in the country.

Dabiri-Erewa said it must have been a serious case of misconception and misinterpretation, urging both sides to remain calm as the Nigerian high commission in South Africa is looking into the matter.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that violence erupted in South Africa’s Eastern Cape on Monday, as locals protested the installation of a Nigerian national as a ‘Nigerian King’ who was crowned the ‘Igwe Ndigbo Na East London.

Protesters torched vehicles and buildings allegedly belonging to foreign nationals in protest against the installation of the ‘Nigerian King’ in the Eastern Cape.

The Aba Thembu Royal Council has labelled the coronation of a ‘Nigerian king’ in the Eastern Cape as an act of terror and announced plans to write to the Nigerian Consulate in South Africa on the matter.

According to SABC News, the Royal House of AbaThembu denied reports that King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo welcomed and granted royalty to the Nigerian national.

A small group of protestors gathered outside the Nigerian Embassy in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

Some of them were dressed in various traditional regalia, saying they are honouring their origin.

Progressive Forces of South Africa’s Mthetho Ngcukayitobi said they burnt incense to call upon their ancestors for protection against those with ill intentions.

He added that they have come to hand over a memorandum of demands to the embassy.

“A crime has been committed in cultural terms in the Eastern Cape. You cannot bring somebody from another land to come and install a kingdom.”