The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening internal democracy and party structures within the All Progressives Congress (APC), as it endorsed the party’s roadmap for upcoming congresses and national convention....

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening internal democracy and party structures within the All Progressives Congress (APC), as it endorsed the party’s roadmap for upcoming congresses and national convention.

The Forum reached the resolution at a high-level meeting held on Wednesday at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, with members of the APC National Working Committee in attendance. The communiqué was read by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The governors pledged to deepen transparency, accountability and inclusiveness across APC structures at all levels of the federation, describing institutional reforms as essential to sustaining party growth and credibility.

They welcomed a briefing by the APC National Chairman on the party’s ongoing national e-registration and digital membership exercise, noting significant progress, increased youth participation and the integration of National Identity Number verification. According to the Forum, the initiative will strengthen data-driven planning, enhance demographic insights and improve grassroots engagement nationwide.

The PGF also reviewed and endorsed the timetable and framework approved by the party’s National Executive Committee for Ward, Local Government, State and Zonal Congresses, as well as the forthcoming National Convention.

Emphasising financial discipline, the governors called for transparent and coordinated management of resources in conducting congresses and convention processes, including in states not governed by the APC, to ensure fairness and accountability.

On party cohesion, the Forum reaffirmed its commitment to unity and stability, urging responsible leadership communication and collective discipline to strengthen public confidence in the APC’s democratic processes.

The governors further announced a programme of strategic engagements and state visits aimed at reinforcing grassroots structures and supporting progressive governance, beginning with a visit to Taraba State.

In a show of expansion, the Forum formally welcomed the Governors of Taraba and Plateau States into its fold, reaffirming a shared resolve to work closely with APC leadership to advance national development, democratic consolidation and people-centred governance.

The PGF expressed appreciation to the APC National Chairman, National Secretary and members of the National Working Committee for their engagement, and pledged continued collaboration to deliver a credible, transparent and unifying congress and convention process in Nigeria’s democratic interest.