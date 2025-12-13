Zamfara State has emerged as the best-performing state in the North West Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge. Zamfara was announced the winner at an award night held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala...

Zamfara State has emerged as the best-performing state in the North West Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge.

Zamfara was announced the winner at an award night held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that in 2022, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) launched the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge, pledging to build a health system that delivers quality care regardless of geography or circumstance.

The statement adds that the PHC Leadership Challenge Fund intends to promote sustainable healthcare financing and motivates Nigeria’s 36 states to compete in enhancing their primary healthcare services.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Participates In Global Strong Cities Summit

Zamfara state has won 500,000 USD as the best performing state in the North West zone in the Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge.

The award presented to Governor Dauda Lawal is a joint project of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the Dangote Foundation, and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The succeses demonstrates that Governor Lawal’s declaration of a state of emergency in health sector is yielding results.

Zamfara and other leading states from North East, North Central, South East, South South, and South West shared a total sum of $6.1 million through the third edition of the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Awards