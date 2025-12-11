The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, is representing the state at the Sixth Global Summit of the Strong Cities Network, holding in Toronto, Canada, from 9 to 11 December 2025....

The summit, themed “Stronger Together: Forging Safer, Connected, Thriving Cities in a Changing World,” brings together mayors, senior government officials, civil society groups and international partners to develop city-led strategies for countering hate, extremism, online harms and social polarisation, while promoting community safety, inclusion and resilience.

According to the Zamfara State Government, the event offers a platform to share experiences, forge global partnerships and draw lessons that will support the state’s ongoing security, social cohesion and development efforts, including its Urban Renewal Programme.

The state’s participation reflects the commitment of Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration to international cooperation and inclusive, whole-of-society approaches to peacebuilding. It also underscores the government’s focus on building resilient communities aligned with global best practices for preventing violent extremism and safeguarding social harmony.

Malam Nakwada is using the summit to engage stakeholders and explore ways of adapting global strategies to Zamfara’s local realities, while also showcasing the state’s emerging homegrown model.