The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has dismissed rumours of planned increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS popularly known as Petrol.

In an interview by its spokesperson in Abuja on Friday, NNPC said the price of the community remains N162 per litre.

It urged Nigerians to desist from panic buying, adding it has abundant product that can last Nigerians for at least 46 days.