A New York Times investigation has revealed that U.S President Donald Trump paid no income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years despite receiving $427m through from his reality television programme and other endorsement and licensing deals.



The report also alleges that President Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017.

For years, Mr Trump refused to make public his tax records, and has fought legal efforts compelling him to do so, saying they are under audit.

According to the New York Times report, he was able to minimise his tax bill by reporting heavy losses across his business empire.

The newspaper reported that the president is facing a “decade-long audit battle with the Internal Revenue Service over the legitimacy of a $72.9m tax refund that he claimed, and received, after declaring huge losses.