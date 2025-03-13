The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, accompanied by other assembly members were at the State House in Abuja.

They arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 2:50 PM on Wednesday.

Their visit comes in the wake of recent leadership changes within the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In January 2025, Mudashiru Obasa, was removed as Speaker by a two-third majority of the House members while he was on holiday in the United States, over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Following his impeachment, Mojisola Meranda was elected as the new Speaker, becoming the first female to hold the position in Lagos State.

Earlier this month, Meranda resigned from her role as Speaker, paving the way for Mudashiru Obasa’s reinstatement.

It is unclear what was discussed with President Tinubu behind closed doors, but there are strong indications that it is an attempt to resolve the differences between the lawmakers and ensure peace.