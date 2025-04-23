President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met Heads of intelligence agencies in Nigeria at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Also part of the strategic Security meeting was the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Those present at the meeting which may not be unconnected with the security situation across the country include Director General of the Department of State Services, Oluwatosin Ajayi; DIG Police Head Force Intelligent Benjamin Okolo; Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed and Chief of Defence Intelligence Major. Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye.

The President had assured Nigerians especially those who are in places where insecurity persists on his return from a working visit to Europe of commitment to stopping the scourge.

Many observers and Nigerians now wait to see the next steps following the meeting.