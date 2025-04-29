President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Businessman, Investor and philantropist, Michael Adeniyi Adenuga, founder of the Globacom Telecommunications network and several Other companies.

President Tinubu in a heartfelt tribute he wrote to the man popularly called Guru or the Bull said he has etched his footprints in the sands of time.

The President while congratulating him on his 72nd birthday said Nigeria will remain eternally grateful to him for his pioneering efforts and contributions to Nigeria’s progress.

He prayed for continued good health for him while also praising his diligenece which has led to successes in Banking, Oil and Gas and Telecommunications.

He thanked him for the democratisation of the Telecommunication and Digital Service for Nigerians.