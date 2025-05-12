President Bola Tinubu congratulates veteran journalist, Mr Olalekan Odusami Sote, on his 70th birthday.

The President joins family, friends, and associates of the renowned media practitioner to celebrate the milestone, which has been defined by a distinguished career of more than 50 years.

President Tinubu commends the columnist for his consistent demonstration of excellence, an attribute which has earned him many laurels, such as the 2nd prize of John F. Kennedy Memorial Prize at High School in 1975; Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges Merit Award in 1982, and 1st prize of Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME) for Informed Commentary in 2018.

The President extols the veteran journalist for his versatility and diligence in service, working at different times as a research assistant, human resource and corporate development manager, advertising client service director and executive director of two textile manufacturing firms.

President Tinubu prays that God Almighty will continue to grant the respected journalist good health and sound mind to keep serving the nation through his intellectual contributions.