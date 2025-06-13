President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has extended his heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government, and the people of the Republic of India following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad.

A statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, stated that President Tinubu commiserates with the leaders of Great Britain, Portugal, and Canada over the loss of their nationals on the ill-fated flight.

The President commended the swift response of the emergency agencies in India and expressed his confidence in their capacity and compassion to make a difference in the complicated situation.

“The tragedy of Air India reminds us, once again, of the fragility of life and the common bond of humanity that holds us together.

“At this moment of sorrow and pain, Nigeria stands in solidarity with our friend, brother, and partner, Narendra Modi, and the people of India. Nigeria also deeply sympathises with the families and friends of other victims on board the aircraft,” President Tinubu says.

In addition, President Tinubu offered prayers for the families of the victims, the injured, and the entire Indian nation during this moment of grief.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would receive the souls of the departed and comfort their families.

The crashed Air India Flight AI17 had on board two pilots, 10 cabin crew, 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.