President Bola Tinubu has sent warm greetings to veteran journalist and former Executive Director of Tell Magazine, Oludare Babarinsa, on his 70th birthday.



President Tinubu salutes the Chairman/Managing Director of Gaskiya Media for attaining the milestone, which has been marked by decades of dedication and sacrifice to nation-building.

The President lauds Babarinsa’s distinguished journalism career, which began at the Daily Times, where he served as a corps member in 1981.

From there, Babarinsa’s passion for journalism evolved into activism through his work at the Concord newspapers, Newswatch, and his 15 years of service as Executive Director of Tell Magazine.

While acknowledging Babarinsa’s role and commitment to the political and economic integration of the Yoruba people and his vast knowledge of Nigeria as a journalist-historian, President Tinubu praises Babarinsa for promoting nation-building through his lucid writings throughout his illustrious career.

President Tinubu further notes Babarinsa’s fearlessness and integrity during the era of military rule, when he, alongside other courageous media professionals, stood firm in the struggle for the enthronement of democracy and press freedom.

President Tinubu says he appreciates Babarinsa’s effort, along with his colleagues in the Nigeria Guild of Editors, to sustain good professional practice and mentor a generation of new media leaders who value truth, accuracy, balance, and fairness.

As Babarinsa joins the ranks of septuagenarians, President Tinubu prays for his continued well-being, good health, and many more years of impactful service to Nigeria.