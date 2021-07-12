President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of popular entertainment star Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan, describing it as a loss to the entire nation.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, President Buhari noted the singer/rapper/actor lived an exemplary life, having done much to contribute to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

He recalled that Sound Sultan, during his lifetime, showed so much kindness and generosity just as he exhibited a lot of passion about issue concerning his country, as reflected in his musical works.

He, however, extended his condolences to the Fasasi family and prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Fasasi family on the death of renowned singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, aged 44.

Advertisement

“The President notes that Sound Sultan’s demise is not only a loss to the Nigerian music industry, but to the country as a whole.

“As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity and talent, which has inspired many young Nigerians in the industry.