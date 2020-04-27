President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation today at 8pm.

This is according to a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity.

The statement urged Television,radio and other electronic media stations to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.

The president is expected to address Nigerians on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as some residents in Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory expect to know whether the lockdown would be extended or not.