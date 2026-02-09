The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has received in audience the President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe and his wife, Maria de Fátima Vila Nova, in Abuja....

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has received in audience the President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe and his wife, Maria de Fátima Vila Nova, in Abuja.

The minister received the number citizen of the São Tomé and Príncipe and his first Lady at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

President Carlos had on Friday attended the wedding fatiha of ten son’s and Daughters of the minister at the National Mosque, Abuja alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu among other Dignitaries.

During the visit, Mr. Matawalle and President Carlos discussed issues of concern on Nigeria’s security, growth and development.

The two leaders have agreed to continue to work together towards strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe.

“I am honoured to host His Excellency President Carlos Vila Nova of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe and his wife, Her Excellency Maria de Fátima Vila Nova, at my Abuja residence” Matawalle Said.

” We had fruitful discussion and is expected to yield positive results as it used to be between the two countries ” He added.

“I consider this visit as important as everything especially at the time my family is celebrating the wedding of our Son’s and Daughters”

“My family and I are deeply grateful for the honour of hosting Their Excellencies.” The Minister Said.

There was exchange of gifts between the Host, Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle and his Guest the president of Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Principe and his wife as sign of appreciation to one another.