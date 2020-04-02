The Transmission Company of Nigeria has announced an improvement in power generation following the supply of gas to thermal power plants.

Latest industry report from the Office of the Vice President showed the improvement in gas supply, as the resultant effect was noticed on the quantum of energy, 4,257 megawatts per hour, that was sent out to power users on March 30, 2020.

It was observed that the new figure is 273.48MW higher than what was generated the previous day, indicating an improvement in power generation and supply occasioned by the release of gas to thermal plants.

On Monday, the TCN informed the public that the power sector had in the past weeks continued to experience power supply shortage due to serious gas constraints to most of the nation’s thermal generating stations.

Also, data from the Office of the Vice President showed that gas unavailability stalled the generation of 4,156.5MW of power on March 28, 2020 alone.

The TCN had explained that gas shortage had restrained optimal generation into the grid and consequently the quantum of electricity transmitted to distribution load centres.