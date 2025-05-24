About half of the men’s 10,000 metres race was run in darkness following a power outage at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Saturday.

With the last event of the day in progress the light went off leaving the athletes to run the remaining 7 laps of the race with phone lights.

The athletes were able to identify the finishing line with the aid of the ambulance headlamps, lighting the venue.

Power was later restored after the race had ended, but went out many times again.

This outage marked the story of a day to forget on the track at the Games following the ejection of favourite Favour Ashe in the men’s 100 metres final on day two of track and field at the National Sport Festival.