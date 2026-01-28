A Point of Sale (POS) operator has died after being struck by a speeding commercial bus in the Berger area of Abuja....

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred near a filling station in the early hours of the morning.

The bus, allegedly being pursued by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), reportedly veered off the road and hit the woman as she attempted to cross.

The impact threw the victim across the road, while the bus driver and the pursuing vehicle continued driving without stopping.

Passersby said the woman remained on the road for several minutes before police officers from the Utako Division arrived at the scene.

She was confirmed dead before assistance could be provided, triggering anger and concern among residents, who questioned the circumstances surrounding the alleged chase.

Meanwhile, the FRSC in the Federal Capital Territory said it has launched an investigation to determine whether its officials were involved in the incident.

The Corps urged the public to avoid speculation, assuring that the outcome of the investigation would be made public.