Police restrict movement as Kaduna holds Council elections in 19 LGAs

The streets of Kaduna state have been deserted in compliance with police restrictions on vehicular movements.

The elections is holding in 19 out of 23 local government areas in the state.

Businesses and other economic activities have also been suspended.

Security operatives are carrying out routine patrols while others are positioned at strategic points in the town monitoring the process to maintain the peace.

The voting process is yet to begin at many centres but few voters are seen at poling stations ready to vote for candidates of their choice.

The election has been rescheduled in four local government areas of the state due to security concerns and will now take place on 25th of this month.