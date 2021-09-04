Breaking News

Police restrict movement as Kaduna holds Council elections in 19 LGAs

Leave a comment
Police restrict movement as Kaduna holds Council elections Police restrict movement as Kaduna holds Council elections

The streets of Kaduna state have been deserted in compliance with police restrictions on vehicular movements.

The elections is holding in 19 out of 23 local government areas in the state.

Businesses and other economic activities have also been suspended.

Security operatives are carrying out routine patrols while others are positioned at strategic points in the town monitoring the process to maintain the peace.

The voting process is yet to begin at many centres but few voters are seen at poling stations ready to vote for candidates of their choice.

The election has been rescheduled in four local government areas of the state due to security concerns and will now take place on 25th of this month.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

FG to deploy 200 Security Officers to Tin Can, Apapa Ports to prevent gridlock

TVCN
Dec 23, 2020

The Minister of Transportation,  Rotimi Amaechi, has said that 200 security officers would be deployed…

“DSS pulled out their guns in court, put me in a choke hold”-Omoyele Sowore (VIDEO)

TVCN
Dec 6, 2019

https://youtu.be/wMhaW5mc2go Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore narrates his ordeal…

Ondo 2016: Owo monarch sues for peace

TVCN
Nov 17, 2016

The candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in the November 26 governorship election in Ondo state,…

Malabu oil deal: Nigeria expecting $200m from The Netherlands, Switzerland- AGF

TVCN
Jul 29, 2020

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Police ask residents of Imo to disregard IPOB sit-at-home order

30 May 2019 2.08 pm

The Police command has asked members of…

Continue reading

EndSARS Protesters storm Lagos Assembly, Ewi of Ado Ekiti Palace

09 Oct 2020 12.54 pm

Hundreds of aggrieved youths and social…

Continue reading

Car theft : Kano police nab suspects with army uniforms

04 Jan 2018 7.47 pm

Kano State Police Command have arrested…

Continue reading