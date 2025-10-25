The Enugu State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped man and recovered a car, firearm, and ammunition abandoned by fleeing suspects. According to a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday, October 25, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical S...

The Enugu State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped man and recovered a car, firearm, and ammunition abandoned by fleeing suspects.

According to a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday, October 25, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad responded to a distress call on October 19, 2025, at about 11:30 p.m., reporting the abduction of a man in the Awkunanaw area of Enugu. The officers traced the suspects to the Ozalla/Umueze axis of Nkanu West Local Government Area.

The kidnappers reportedly fled the scene, leaving behind the victim, his Lexus 350 vehicle, and a locally fabricated Beretta-like pistol loaded with three live rounds.

The statement reads: “Police Operatives serving in the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad of the Enugu State Command, on 19th October 2025 at about 11:30 p.m., rescued a male kidnapped victim at the Ozalla/Umueze axis of Nkanu West LGA. The operatives also recovered the victim’s Lexus 350 car and one locally fabricated Beretta-like pistol loaded with three live ammunition, abandoned by the fleeing kidnapping suspects.

“The rescue and recoveries followed the operatives’ swift response to a distress call reporting the abduction of the victim within the Awkunanaw area of Enugu. The team pursued the suspects to the mentioned location, where they escaped, abandoning the victim and the recovered exhibits. Investigations and a manhunt for the fleeing suspects are ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, psc, commended the operatives for their prompt and professional response. He reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering resolve to sustain the fight against unrepentant criminals in the State, while urging residents to remain law-abiding and continue to assist the Police with credible information.”