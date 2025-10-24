The Nigeria Police Force has responded to media claims that Human Rights Activist Omoyele Sowore would be arraigned on Monday, following his re-arrest after receiving bail on charges connected to the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest. Sowore was arrested by the police on Thursday, shortly after leaving the...

Sowore was arrested by the police on Thursday, shortly after leaving the premises of the Federal High Court while attending the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, in Abuja.

Magistrate Abubakar Umar Sai’I’d, of the magistrate court sitting in Kuje, Abuja, had earlier granted bail to Omoyele Sowore and other protesters with a sum of N500,000 each.

Reacting to the claim, the force spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin,. Stated that Omoyele Sowore was not re-arrested, but was remanded in prison pending the time he meets his bail conditions as pronounced by the court.

The statement reads, “Your story that he was arrested on a fresh charge and ‘whisked away…to Kuje Prison…to be arraigned on Monday’ is procedurally incorrect. A person arrested on a fresh charge cannot be taken straight to prison.

“No prison will accept such a person without a remand warrant duly issued by a competent court. He was taken to prison as instructed on the attached remand warrant pending when he meets his bail conditions, nothing more!”

Magistrate Abubakar Umar Sai’I’d, of the magistrate court sitting in Kuje, Abuja, had earlier granted bail with a sum of N500,000 each to Omoyele Sowore, Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s disengaged counsel and arrested protesters during the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest.