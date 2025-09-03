The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old woman, Maryam Atiku, of Nasarawa area, Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area, for allegedly attempting to kill her newborn baby by burying her alive....

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar, the incident occurred on June 25, 2025, when Maryam delivered a baby girl and allegedly tied her with wrappers around the neck, covered her mouth, and buried her in a shallow grave at Malam Yaro bush.

The following day, June 26, a farmer, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad, discovered a fresh grave on his farmland, On closer inspection, he raised alarm, prompting nearby residents to help exhume the infant, who was found alive.

The baby was rushed to the General Hospital, Kamba, where doctors confirmed her condition stable.

Police detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) swiftly arrested the suspect, who reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, condemned the act, reiterating the command’s zero tolerance for child abuse and gender-based violence. He urged parents and community leaders to protect children under their care and not jeopardize their future under any circumstances.

The CP also commended the wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Nasir, for supporting the welfare of the rescued baby, and acknowledged the role of Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad, whose timely intervention saved the infant’s life.

The suspect has since been arraigned in court for prosecution.