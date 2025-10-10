Operatives of the Abia State Police Command have arrested 10 suspects of several child trafficking rings in the state, in an operation which led to the rescue of 18 individuals, eight infants and 10 children. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer,...

Operatives of the Abia State Police Command have arrested 10 suspects of several child trafficking rings in the state, in an operation which led to the rescue of 18 individuals, eight infants and 10 children.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen C Chinaka, on Friday.

According to the statement, a complaint was received at Ohuru Isimiri police Divisional Headquarters that a young woman from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, came to Aba with her two children, lured by a young man under the guise of marriage, and was subsequently abducted upon arrival.

The statement reads, “On 27/09/2025 at about 09:40hrs, a complaint was received at Ohuru Isimiri police Divisional Headquarters that a young woman from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, came to Aba with her two children (male and female), lured by a young man under the guise of marriage. On arrival in Aba, the man asked her to get food for herself and the children while he stayed with the children. On her return, she did not see the man and her children, and all efforts to reach him proved abortive.

“Acting on credible and actionable intelligence, officers of the Command on 08/10/2025 stormed a residence where stolen children were suspected to be kept, apprehended five suspects, namely: Mrs Best Ndubusi, Charles Enyinnaya, Eunice Ezekiel, Nnena Kalu, and Gideon Esther, and rescued one infant and seven children.

“In furtherance of the investigation, on 09/10/2025, officers of the Command stormed another residence along Aba/Owerri Road where more stolen children were kept. Four suspects, namely: Obiegbunam Von, Ezeoma Rejoice, Ngozi Owoh, and Favour Ernest, were arrested, and seven infants and three children were rescued.”

Also, in another operation, the spokesperson disclosed that operatives of the command apprehended another kidnapping suspect, a development which prompted the command to launch further investigation into several cases within the state.

“Today, 10/10/2025, officers of the Command apprehended another suspect, Brittney Oyemuwa Zion, and rescued one child. Investigation is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“Members of the public in search of their missing or stolen infants/children are advised to visit the Gender Section of the SCID, Abia State Command, or contact the OC Gender via 08033173846.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of all residents for sustainable socio-economic and political development in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police.

“The CP further urges the good people of Abia State to remain security conscious, ensure proper supervision of their wards and children, and promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station,” the statement concluded.

The suspects arrested include:

1. Mrs Best Ndubusi, Female, 41 years, of Apaa Osokwa, Osisioma LGA, Abia State

2. Charles Enyinnaya, Male, 25yrs, of Umuogele Ovom, Aba South LGA, Abia State

3. Eunice Ezekiel, Female, 35yrs, of No. 1 Foursquare, Umukalika, Aba South LGA, Abia State

4. Nnena Kalu, Female, 60yrs, of Osisioma LGA, Abia State

5. Gideon Esther, Female, 25yrs, of Amalek by Amencha 7Up, Aba, Abia State

6. Obiegbunam Von, Female, 65yrs, of Aba, Abia State

7. Ezeoma Rejoice, Female, 21yrs, of Aba, Abia State

8. Ngozi Owoh, Female, 20yrs, of Aba, Abia State

9. Favour Ernest, Female, 22yrs, of Aba, Abia State

10. Brittney Oyemuwa Zion, Male, 22yrs, of Amuoji Uku, Obingwa LGA, Abia State