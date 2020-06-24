Police rescue 126 workers held in Kano rice factory

Wednesday, June 24, 2020
June 24, 2020
The Nigeria Police Force, Kano State command has confirmed the arrest of four officials of a rice factory for restricting. 126 laborers to work for three months without going home due to the imposed lockdown in the state.

Kano Police Spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the incident  in a statement said a non government organization issued a complaint to the state command that the workers were confined wrongly at the rice mill.

Abdullahi Haruna says the plant has been shutdown and investigations launched into the matter.