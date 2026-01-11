The Delta State Police Command has recorded multiple operational breakthroughs in its renewed drive against crime, following the assumption of duty of the new Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola....

The command said the recent successes reflect its commitment to proactive, intelligence-led policing and enhanced security across the state.

Police in Ekpan Division arrested a suspected cultist and armed robbery suspect during a confidence-building patrol in Ubeji in the early hours of 10 January 2026.

Officers sighted a group of suspicious individuals who fled on seeing the patrol team.

One suspect, identified as Gift Ojulowo, was apprehended.

A search led to the recovery of a locally fabricated firearm and two live cartridges.

Police said the suspect confessed to membership of the Aye Confraternity.

Investigation is ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects.

In a separate operation, operatives of the Raiders Unit arrested a 43-year-old suspect, Obi Onuigbi Ndubuoso, on 8 January 2026 for possession of illicit substances.

Thirty-six bottles of nitrous oxide, commonly known as “laughing gas”, were recovered. Police said efforts are ongoing to trace supply and distribution channels.

Meanwhile, Agbor Division officers arrested two suspected armed robbers accused of specialising in motorcycle snatching within Agbor and surrounding areas.

The suspects, Owakwe Chuks and Bright Moses, were arrested on 4 January 2026 following intelligence-led investigations.

Police recovered weapons and other items believed to have been used in the robberies.

In Ogwashi-Uku, police also arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Aliyu Haman, in connection with the death of his brother after an incident reported on 8 January 2026.

The weapon allegedly used was recovered, and investigation continues.

CP Aina Adesola reaffirmed that the protection of lives and property remains the command’s top priority, assuring residents that criminals will be pursued decisively through sustained intelligence-led operations and visible policing.