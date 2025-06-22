The Enugu State Police Command has arrested seven suspects, including a self-confessed firearm repairer, in a series of intelligence-led operations aimed at tackling cultism and armed violence across the state.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the arrests—carried out between 15th and 21st June 2025—led to the recovery of seven firearms, live and expended cartridges, and tools used in firearm maintenance.

On 21st June, Anti-Cultism operatives arrested 25-year-old Yusuf John in 9th Mile with a cut-to-size double-barrelled gun. His arrest followed confessions by three suspected cultists—Ebube Victor, Kenechukwu Chiegwu, and Tochukwu Kingsley Nwodo—who admitted to being members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity.

Similarly, on 17th June, 22-year-old Ugwualor Obumneke was arrested based on the confession of Onah Uchenna, 36, earlier detained for armed robbery and cultism. Investigations revealed that Uchenna allegedly specialised in firearm repair, with tools and additional weapons recovered from him.

Another operation between 15th and 20th June in Nkanu West and Enugu North LGAs led to the arrest of 39-year-old Iloh Chukwunonso and the recovery of more weapons, including abandoned firearms and ammunition.

Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Giwa, commended the operatives and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to making Enugu unsafe for criminals. He urged residents to remain vigilant and support law enforcement with credible information.