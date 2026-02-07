The Zamfara State Police Command has successfully neutralised an Imporvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected terrorists along the Danjigba-Kunchin Kalgo axis in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the State. In a statement signed by DSP Yazid Abubakar, the Command’s Public Relations ...

In a statement signed by DSP Yazid Abubakar, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the explosive was contained in a joint operation by operatives attached to the Police EOD-CBRN Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Military EOD, with heavy security backup from the Command, led by SP Abdulrazak Musa Hassan.

The statement reads, “On 6/2/2026 at about 0800 hours, a joint security operation has successfully rendered safe an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected terrorists along Danjibga–Kuncin Kalgo axis, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Following the implementation of standard Render Safe Procedures (RSP), the team professionally and safely neutralized a pressure-plate IED discovered at the location. The explosive components were successfully recovered for further forensic examination.”

The Command reassured residents that following a thorough sweep and technical assessment, the area has been certified safe from further IED threats, restoring security for both commuters and residents along the axis.

The Zamfara State Police Command encouraged the members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies.