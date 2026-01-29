The Adamawa State Police Command has intensified efforts to improve security across the state as the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, convened a strategic meeting with senior officers to review and strengthen existing security measures....

The high-level meeting, which brought together Divisional Police Officers, Operational Commanders, Heads of Departments and Area Commanders, focused on enhancing intelligence gathering, coordination and proactive policing aimed at ensuring the safety of lives and property in both urban and rural communities.

As part of the renewed security drive, the Command approved the deployment of additional personnel to identified flashpoints in Yola South, Yola North, Song and Madagali Local Government Areas, following recent security concerns, including a kidnapping incident in Pallam Community.

CP Morris urged officers to adopt a public-friendly approach to policing while assuring them of full supervisory support, stressing that improved security can only be achieved through teamwork, professionalism and community trust.

The Deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of Administration, Operations and Investigation reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining the Command’s action plans, emphasizing that improving security in Adamawa State requires resilience, continuous capacity building and collective responsibility.