Ondo State Police Command says it has rescued a Naval officer, Lt Commander Ajare Uchegbulah Amadi who was abducted in Akoko Axis of the state.

The naval officer was kidnapped last week along Ago-Ajayi-Oba highway in Akoko area of the state.

The state commissioner of Police, Undie Adie said the naval officer’s release was sequel to aggressive manhunt launched by combined security operatives .

This, he said made the kidnappers to abandon him in the forest and took to their heels.

The Ondo police commissioner warned travelers to strictly adhere to the ban on interstate movement imposed by the Federal government as a means to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

He said criminals are taking advantage of the empty roads to advance their nefarious acts.