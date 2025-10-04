The Nigeria Police Force Border Patrol Unit has intercepted more than 100 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, in operations targeting cross-border smuggling....

During a stop-and-search along the Illela–Sokoto Highway, operatives arrested a driver, Yasir Adamu, after his vehicle was found carrying 80 jerrycans of petrol. Investigations revealed he was attempting to smuggle the product into the Niger Republic.

In a separate operation in Katsina State, smugglers abandoned 35 jerrycans, each containing 25 litres of petrol, as they fled on sighting security operatives. Police say efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the officers for their vigilance and professionalism, pledging that the Force will intensify border security operations and clamp down on all forms of economic sabotage.