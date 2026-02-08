Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have uncovered and dismantled a suspected drug stockpiling operation in Ibadan, leading to the seizure of large quantities of suspected illicit drugs. According to the Police, the operation followed credible intelligence indicating that an apartment along A...

Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have uncovered and dismantled a suspected drug stockpiling operation in Ibadan, leading to the seizure of large quantities of suspected illicit drugs.

According to the Police, the operation followed credible intelligence indicating that an apartment along Abanise Street, Academy area, Olomi, Ibadan, was being used to store illegal drugs.

The apartment was allegedly linked to one Oluwadamilare Adedayo, a resident of the area.

Confirming the development in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka said detectives were immediately deployed to the location to verify the intelligence.

“A thorough search of the apartment and its immediate surroundings was conducted, during which nine bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 101 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Canadian Loud, as well as other hard and illicit drugs were recovered and secured as exhibits,” the statement said.

The Police noted that the suspect was not present at the time of the operation. As a result, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Femi Haruna, has ordered intensive surveillance and a coordinated manhunt to apprehend him.

The Command described the operation as a major disruption of a suspected drug distribution network within the area, adding that it reflects its intelligence-led policing strategy aimed at curbing drug-related crimes.

CP Haruna also commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for what he described as “strategic leadership, operational direction, and unwavering support” in strengthening intelligence gathering across the country.

He also commended the collaboration between the Police, other security agencies, and community stakeholders, noting that their cooperation and timely intelligence contributed significantly to the success of the operation.

The Oyo State Police Command reassured residents of its commitment to sustaining the fight against crime and urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information, stressing that security remains a collective responsibility.

Residents were also advised to contact the Oyo State Call Response Centre via the toll-free line 615 or the Police Control Room on 08081768614 and 07055495413 in case of emergencies.