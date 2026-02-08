The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old suspect, Sahabi Rabi’u, over the killing of a nursing mother and her infant in Sheme village, Faskari Local Government Area of the state. Police said the victims, a 30-year-old woman and her 10-month-old baby, were allegedly lured to a se...

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old suspect, Sahabi Rabi’u, over the killing of a nursing mother and her infant in Sheme village, Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

Police said the victims, a 30-year-old woman and her 10-month-old baby, were allegedly lured to a secluded area on the outskirts of the community, where they were murdered. Their bodies were subsequently burned and thrown into a nearby well.

Confirming the arrest, the command’s spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, disclosed that Rabi’u, who had been on the police wanted list, confessed during interrogation to his role in the crime.

He reportedly told investigators that he acted with an accomplice who is currently on the run.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the attack was triggered by a paternity dispute involving the victims, which later escalated into the fatal incident.

The police have since recovered the bodies and intensified efforts to track down the fleeing suspect.

Reacting to the development, the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, described the killings as “barbaric and inhumane,” vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice.

He urged members of the public to assist the investigation by providing useful information, assuring that all tips would be treated with strict confidentiality.

The police said investigations are ongoing and promised to provide further updates as the case progresses.