The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a notorious suspected kidnapper, Abdulhamid Halilu, aged 33, of Guzubeta in Barikin Sajo, via Song Local Government Area, who had been on the Command’s wanted list.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, described the arrest as another major breakthrough in the Command’s ongoing fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state. He noted that the success followed sustained intelligence gathering and proactive policing strategies aimed at protecting lives and property.

According to the statement, on 7th February, 2026, operatives attached to the Girei Divisional Headquarters, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one suspected kidnapper identified as Abdulhamid Halilu, 33, of Guzubeta in Barikin Sajo via Song Local Government Area. The suspect, who had been on the Command’s wanted list for alleged involvement in kidnapping activities terrorizing Song LGA and its environs, was apprehended at Girei Market.

Items recovered from the suspect include the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (₦100,000) cash and assorted food items such as roasted chickens, energy drinks, soft drinks, and snacks estimated at about Two Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (₦230,000), suspected to be logistics intended for criminal operations.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is providing useful information to aid ongoing investigations. Meanwhile, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command has been directed to take over the case and conduct a discreet investigation with a view to apprehending other members of the syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, PSC (+), reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to rid the state of criminal elements. He urged members of the public to continue supporting the Police with credible and timely information.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station