The Delta State Police Command foiled a planned cult attack and dismantled armed robbery networks in Warri, Ughelli and Sapele, arresting five suspects and recovering three firearms and 27 live cartridges in the latest statewide operation.

In a Monday statement, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola, assures the public that the safety and security of law-abiding citizens remain the Command’s top priority.

He reiterated that the Delta State Police Command remains resolute and uncompromising in its determination to dismantle cult groups, armed robbery syndicates and all forms of violent criminal networks operating within the State.

According to the statement, troops attached to the CP-Special Assignment, led by ASP Julius Robinson, stormed the Ekredjebor area of Ughelli and arrested one Oghenemaro Festus of the Upper Agbarho area on 27 February 2026 at about 23:35 hours.

The statement reads, “Upon searching him, the operatives recovered one pump-action gun loaded with two live cartridges. The suspect is strongly linked to a series of house-to-house robberies that have caused concern among residents of the area, and the team has intensified efforts to track down other members of the gang currently at large.”

In another similar operation, the statement reads, “following persistent complaints by residents of Sapele concerning serial robberies carried out by a motorcycle-riding syndicate, operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team, led by ASP Julius Robinson, carried out a targeted operation in the early hours of 1 March 2026. At about 0335hrs, one Prince Omanure, also known as Anini, aged 21 years, of the Ghana Area of Sapele, was arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect led operatives to a bush along the Warri and Sapele Road by the Trailer Park, where a fabricated Beretta pistol loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition had been hidden. The suspect has provided useful information to investigators, and the Command is actively pursuing other members of the syndicate.”

Also, in a separate operation, on 27 February 2026, the troops acting on credible intelligence, uncovers plot that members of a notorious cult group were assembling to launch attacks on innocent residents within Warri and its environs.

The statement reads, “Operatives of Quick Response Squad, led by SP Achem Collins, in a sting operation, raided a building located at Okwagbe Street, Igbudu, Warri, where the unlawful gathering was taking place. On sighting the Police, several suspects fled the scene in a desperate attempt to evade arrest. However, three suspects were arrested, namely Nelson Mudiagha, also known as Diara, Efe Nyore and Ebube Ifeanyi.

“A meticulous search of the premises resulted in the recovery of a cut-to-size locally fabricated double-barrel gun and seventeen live cartridges carefully concealed within the building.”

“The suspects confessed to being members of the Black Axe Confraternity, also known as Ayes. Investigation is ongoing, while efforts are in top gear to apprehend other fleeing members and ensure they are brought to justice,” the statement concluded.