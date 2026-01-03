The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has foiled an attempted armed robbery in Abak Local Government Area, leading to the recovery of firearms and ammunition, while one suspected robber was killed during a gun battle. The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Of...

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has foiled an attempted armed robbery in Abak Local Government Area, leading to the recovery of firearms and ammunition, while one suspected robber was killed during a gun battle.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John.

According to the statement, the incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m. on January 2, when a notorious gang of armed robbers attempted to attack a petrol station along Ikot Ekpene Road, near Ikot Ekang Junction in Abak.

The police said the gang had been under surveillance following credible intelligence linking them to a series of robberies targeting POS operators, supermarkets and fuel stations within the area.

Acting on the intelligence, police operatives were immediately deployed to the location. As the suspects arrived at the scene, they engaged officers in a gun duel.

One of the suspects was fatally injured, while other members of the gang escaped into surrounding bush paths, reportedly with gunshot wounds.

A search of the area after the encounter led to the recovery of four locally fabricated firearms, six live cartridges, a Samsung phone, an Itel phone, a brown bag, a wallet and four Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

Police said the body of the neutralised suspect, whose identity has yet to be established, was found with charms tied to it and has since been deposited at a mortuary.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, assured residents that a comprehensive manhunt is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

He also appealed to members of the public, particularly health workers, to report anyone seeking treatment for gunshot wounds under suspicious circumstances, assuring that all information provided would be treated with strict confidentiality.