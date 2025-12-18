The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, CP Miller Gajere Dantawaye, has issued an end-of-year message and security advisory to residents and visitors, assuring them of robust security arrangements across the territory....

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, CP Miller Gajere Dantawaye, has issued an end-of-year message and security advisory to residents and visitors, assuring them of robust security arrangements across the territory.

CP Dantawaye extended warm festive greetings to residents as the year draws to a close, reaffirming the FCT Police Command’s commitment to maintaining peace, safety and public order.

He disclosed that 2,202 police personnel have been deployed across the FCT in line with the Command’s 2025 festive season operational order, aimed at ensuring a peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

According to him, officers have been strategically positioned at places of worship, recreational and event centres, major highways, motor parks and other public spaces.

The deployment is supported by enhanced visibility policing, intelligence-led patrols and coordinated surveillance operations.

The Commissioner said identified black spots, uncompleted buildings and shanties that could be exploited by criminal elements are being closely monitored and, where necessary, raided to prevent criminal activities.

He added that tactical units, rapid response squads and patrol teams have been activated, with intensified vehicular and foot patrols across the territory.

The Command is also working closely with sister security agencies to ensure comprehensive and coordinated security coverage throughout the festive period.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units have equally been deployed to conduct routine sweeps at places of worship and other public gathering points, in line with directives of the Inspector-General of Police, while overall security monitoring has been heightened to detect and neutralise threats promptly.

CP Dantawaye reiterated that the use of fireworks, firecrackers, knock-outs, banga or any similar explosive devices remains prohibited within the FCT, warning that violators will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding and vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious persons, movements or objects to the nearest police station or through the FCT Police Command emergency lines.