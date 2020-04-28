The Commissioner of Police in Edo state, Lawan Jimita has denied its command’s involvement in the alleged raiding of the resident of the former chief of staff to Edo state governor, Taiwo Akerele.

He also denied reports making the rounds in social media that the personal assistant to the former chief of staff to Edo state governor, Jaspa Oluwajoba was arrested by officers and men of the command during a raid.

The former chief of staff, Taiwo Akerele resigned his appointment on Friday while Governor Godwin Obaseki has since appointed Osaze Uzamere as his replacement.