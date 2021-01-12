The Yobe State Police Command has disclosed that it had detained a man who claimed to be an employee of the Ministry of Police Affairs and four others over the death of an 18-year-old girl, whose corpse was found in a government lodge in Damaturu, the state capital.

The girl died of suspected poison or excessive sexual activity as “there was a foamy substance at the corners of her mouth, suggesting that she was either poisoned or sexually abused,” according to one of her friends, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another of the deceased’s friend, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, stated, “We were shocked to hear of her death, because we were together before she left us to meet a man at a location in Damaturu. We got to know about the unfortunate incident the next morning when we didn’t see her at home.

“We went to report the case at the police station but we learnt that the man she went to see had reported the incident. Her corpse was taken to hospital to determine the cause of death.”

The deceased was said to be a student of one of the tertiary institutions in the state and lived in the Damaturu metropolis.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdulkareem Dungus, confirmed that the incident was reported at the ‘B’ Division in Damaturu.

“There is a case of suspected homicide against one Dr Albash, which was reported at our ‘B’ Division here in Damaturu. In fact, the suspect reported himself at the police station,” Dungus stated.

According to him, the suspect, Dr Albash reported that girl was brought to him by his friends on the night of January 6, 2021 around 8pm in the Government Lodge in Damaturu.

“The suspect reported that the lady was brought by his friends to spend the night with him. He said shortly after rounds of sex, the lady collapsed and died right in the hotel room,” Dungus stated.

He said Albash, on interrogation, claimed that he was a federal civil servant with the Ministry of Police Affairs, adding, “The chief suspect says he is a staff member of the Ministry of Police Affairs though we have yet to confirm that. Presently he and four other suspects are in detention at the state CID.”

Another source close to the Government House in Damaturu alleged that Albash had links with the state governor, which made him to have access to the government lodge.

The source stated, “When the girl collapsed, the man (Albash) called the guys who arranged her for him and when they came and saw her lying unconscious, they gave her milk to revive her. While they were trying to revive her, Dr Albash recorded the scene.”

Dungus said investigation had commenced to determine the cause of death, adding that the deceased’s corpse had been deposited in the State Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, for post-mortem examination.