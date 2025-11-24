The Delta State Police Command has arrested suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and cultistsin two coordinated operations, seizing firearms, ammunition, stolen electronics, and a vehicle allegedly used in criminal activities. On 23 November 2025, officers of the Eagle Net Special Squad, led by SP D...

The Delta State Police Command has arrested suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and cultistsin two coordinated operations, seizing firearms, ammunition, stolen electronics, and a vehicle allegedly used in criminal activities.

On 23 November 2025, officers of the Eagle Net Special Squad, led by SP Danyaya Inusa, responded to a distress call regarding an armed robbery along the Asaba–Benin Expressway.

In a joint operation with the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service, the team engaged the gang in a gun duel before successfully apprehending three suspects after a pursuit.

The arrested individuals were identified as Oghenemaro Martins (25), Tarebi Miracle Ogbada (22), and Okorie James Kalu (19).

During the chase, a black bag abandoned by the suspects was recovered, containing:

One English-made Beretta pistol

One locally made pistol

Four live 9mm Beretta ammunition

One HP laptop

Three mobile phones

One PS5 console

Jewellery and other items linked to previous robberies

Police stated that the recovered items tie the suspects to multiple armed robberies in the Okpanam–Asaba area.

In a separate operation on 24 November 2025, officers of the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), led by ASP Julius Robinson, arrested three suspected members of the Aye Confraternity in Sapele and Oghara.

The suspects, Miracle Umukoro (52), Mudiaga Ukavwe (31), and Solomon Oghoro (30), were apprehended during an intelligence-driven raid.

Items recovered include:

One pump-action gun

Six live cartridges

One cutlass

One Toyota Sienna (Reg. LSR 621 JW) allegedly used for criminal activities

All suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Commissioner of Police Olufemi Abaniwonda commended the operatives for their professionalism and reiterated the Command’s commitment to eradicating armed robbery, kidnapping, and cult-related violence in Delta State.

He assured residents that proactive security operations will continue to safeguard the public.