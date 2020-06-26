Lagos State Police Command has commenced full implementation of community policing across the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu earlier this month inaugurated the State Community Policing Committee and the State Community Policing Advisory Committee.



The committees are chaired by Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu I, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, and co-chaired by the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

Provisions for the establishment and utilization of Special Constables are contained in Section 49 of the Police Act and they are appointed in accordance with the provisions of Section 50 (1) of the Police Act.