The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of results from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise conducted on Saturday, June 28, 2025....

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of results from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise conducted on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Out of the 96,838 candidates scheduled to take the examination, results for 11,161 who were confirmed present have been released. The Board advises candidates who are unable to access their results to ensure strict compliance with the result-checking procedure. Specifically, candidates must send the keyword “UTMERESULT” (as one word) via SMS to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number used during UTME registration.

Update on Ongoing Investigation into Fake Admission Letters

JAMB also provided an update on the ongoing investigation into a fraudulent syndicate producing fake admission letters for unsuspecting candidates. The matter first came to light in April 2024 during a joint press briefing by the Nigeria Police Force and JAMB, which led to a major crackdown.

With the support of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), five ringleaders were arrested and have since confessed to their involvement. They are currently being prosecuted in the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case titled Inspector General of Police vs Effa Leonard & Four Others.

As a result of the investigation, a total of 17,417 candidates were flagged for benefitting from the fake letters. Between 2024 and May 2025, 6,903 candidates who were asked to correct minor discrepancies were cleared. However, 10,514 candidates were referred to designated police investigation offices. Among them:

•5,669 candidates were confirmed to have knowingly obtained forged letters.

•4,832 candidates had undisclosed admissions between 2017 and 2020, which were supposed to be processed under a ministerial waiver. Rather than follow the official process, these individuals resorted to using the fraudulent syndicate.

Additionally, 13 candidates were flagged due to errors or irregularities on their part—12 of whom registered in 2017, the year the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) was introduced.

These candidates are from Bayero University Kano (2), Enugu State University of Science and Technology (2), and one each from:

•Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri

•Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

•Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU)

•Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH)

•Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye

•Osun State Polytechnic, Ire

•Ben Idahosa University, Benin City

•Obong University, Obong Ntak

•University of Ilorin

At its management meeting on 5th July 2025, JAMB resolved that these 13 candidates be asked to rectify their discrepancies and proceed to reprint their admission letters, as they are part of the 6,903 previously condoned.

The Board also disclosed that 1,532 candidates, who claimed ignorance of the fraudulent activity but whose institutions eventually regularized their admissions, have been officially warned and condoned.

Currently, 3,300 candidates whose admissions were neither legitimate nor processed through recognized institutional channels remain under investigation.

JAMB reiterates its commitment to maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s examination and admission systems. The Board warns that any candidate found to have engaged in examination malpractice or fraud—either directly or through third parties—will face the full force of the law under the Examination Malpractices Act. This includes underage candidates and any guardians or sponsors involved in such infractions.