The Anambra State Police Command has made multiple significant breakthroughs in its ongoing crackdown on crime across the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 6 July 2025, the Command confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect, Samuel Eze, who was found in possession of a human breast.

The discovery was made by a joint patrol team comprising officers from Awada Police Division and local vigilante operatives along Jude Onyekwere Street, Awada, Obosi.

The recovered body part has been deposited at the morgue, and investigations are ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the crime.

In a separate development, operatives from the Rapid Response Squad, acting on credible intelligence, rescued a kidnapped truck driver and recovered a consignment of custard powder valued at N9.5 million.

The rescue operation took place at about 12:45 p.m. on 4 July in Enugwu Ukwu, where the suspects had diverted the vehicle.

Three suspects — Udegenyi Ugochukwu (38), Anayochukwu Okonkwo (47), and Good Odigili (47) — were arrested in connection with the crime. According to police, the suspects confessed to abducting the driver, tying him up in a bush, and attempting to divert the truck from its original destination in Asaba, Delta State.

In a related operation, police operatives from Obosi Division recovered a suspected stolen vehicle during routine patrol along Okpuno-Umuota Village Road on 5 July.

The abandoned Toyota Sienna, marked “Forum of Accountants Delta State” and bearing registration number 736 JP, was discovered with no occupants.

The police have called on the rightful owner to come forward with proof of ownership for verification.

The Anambra State Police Command reassured residents of its commitment to ensuring public safety and sustaining joint security operations.

It noted that coordinated patrols involving the Police, military, Civil Defence, DSS, Immigration, and vigilante groups will continue across the state to deter criminal activity and protect lives and property.