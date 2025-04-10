Tanzanian police have arrested the country’s leading opposition leader after he spoke at a demonstration to support democratic reform ahead of the October elections, according to his party.

Tundu Lissu and other Chadema party members were arrested in the southern Mbinga district on Wednesday, according to a statement.

Police used tear gas to disperse his followers.

Chadema party spokeswoman Brenda Rupia said “Police raided the public rally and when they tried to arrest Lissu, our supporters resisted,”

“Police then used excessive force, including firing teargas and live ammunition in the air. Many people were injured, including women and children,” she said.

Chadema has vowed to block upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections if the government does not implement key reforms, including the independence of the electoral body.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has warned that her government will not tolerate troublemakers in the run up to a general election.

While Hassan lifted a ban on rallies and some newspapers after succeeding the autocratic John Magufuli in 2021, opposition leaders have accused her of rowing back on promised democratic reforms.