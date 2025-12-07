Operatives of the Homicide Section, State CID, Delta State Police Command, have arrested Godwin Mngumi, 25, a security guard, alleged to have murdered retired Justice Ifeoma Okogwu in Anambra State. Acting on credible intelligence, detectives apprehended the suspect and recovered the mobile phone of...

Acting on credible intelligence, detectives apprehended the suspect and recovered the mobile phone of the late retired Justice from him.

During interrogation, Mngumi confessed that he invited his friend Nnaji Obalum and another accomplice, who is still at large, to the residence where they jointly carried out the heinous act.

The police have also arrested Nnaji Obalum, while a manhunt is underway for the third suspect.

TVC previously reported that the Delta State Police Command has commenced investigations into the killing of retired Justice Ifeoma Okogwu, whose body was discovered on the 24th of November at her residence in Asaba.

According to the Command, the DPO of ‘A’ Division, Asaba, received a distress report from the victim’s brother after he found her lifeless body in the sitting room with her hands, legs, and mouth tied. The DPO immediately led officers to the scene, where the body was evacuated and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.