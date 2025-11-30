The Delta State Police Command has commenced investigations into the killing of retired Justice Ifeoma Okogwu, whose body was discovered on the 24th of November at her residence in Asaba. According to the Command, the DPO of ‘A’ Division, Asaba, received a distress report from the victim’s bro...

The Delta State Police Command has commenced investigations into the killing of retired Justice Ifeoma Okogwu, whose body was discovered on the 24th of November at her residence in Asaba.

According to the Command, the DPO of ‘A’ Division, Asaba, received a distress report from the victim’s brother after he found her lifeless body in the sitting room with her hands, legs, and mouth tied. The DPO immediately led officers to the scene, where the body was evacuated and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

One suspect, Lucky Matthew, has been arrested, while the prime suspect, Godwin Vanem, is currently on the run. Acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Olufemi Abaniwonda, the case has been taken over by the State CID Homicide Section for a discreet and thorough investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the fleeing suspect is strongly linked to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police has commiserated with the family of the late Justice Okogwu and assured them that every effort is being made to ensure justice is served.